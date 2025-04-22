Stifel Canada Forecasts Calibre Mining Q1 Earnings

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CXB. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXB stock opened at C$3.27 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.65.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

