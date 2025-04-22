Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s current price.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.