Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

