Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.