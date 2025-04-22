Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 150,535 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.