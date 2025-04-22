Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.31 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.