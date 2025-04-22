Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

