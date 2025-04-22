State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $35.31 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $35,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 5.2 %

KKR opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

