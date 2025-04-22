Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.56). Approximately 46,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.53).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.54. The company has a market capitalization of £868.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

