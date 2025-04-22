SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Raised by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,573 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 3.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.42% of SS&C Technologies worth $79,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

