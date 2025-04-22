Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stake Cut by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Spok by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok Trading Down 3.0 %

SPOK opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.92%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

