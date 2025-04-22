Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.73. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 25,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,241 shares of company stock valued at $191,288. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,839,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

