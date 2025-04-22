Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Down 39.3% – Time to Sell?

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 39.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Down 39.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

