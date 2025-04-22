Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 19th

Shopify, Mondelez International, and Vertiv are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to shares in companies that primarily operate social networking platforms where users create, share, and interact with digital content. These stocks are often influenced by factors such as user growth, advertising revenue, and evolving regulatory landscapes in the digital space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. 11,591,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238,801. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,777,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,294,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,547. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Recommended Stories