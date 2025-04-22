Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 815,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,719,000 after purchasing an additional 278,546 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 555,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

