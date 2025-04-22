SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 25,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 27,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.