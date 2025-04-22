SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 25,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 27,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

