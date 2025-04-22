SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.71. 154,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,075,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

SKK Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

About SKK

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works.

