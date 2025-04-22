Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,090,000 after buying an additional 290,414 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 134,381 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,418,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 107,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

