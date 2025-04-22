Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 19,712 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,712 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $90,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,184,000 after acquiring an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $21,669,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

