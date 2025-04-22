Silverarc Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,463 shares during the period. Elutia makes up approximately 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 5.16% of Elutia worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elutia by 50.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elutia in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Elutia

In other Elutia news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,520,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,800,580. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Elutia stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Elutia Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

