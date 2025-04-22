Silverarc Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUTFree Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,463 shares during the period. Elutia makes up approximately 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 5.16% of Elutia worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elutia by 50.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elutia in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elutia

Insider Transactions at Elutia

In other Elutia news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,520,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,800,580. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Elutia stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Elutia Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

About Elutia

(Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.