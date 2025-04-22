Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,985 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Modular Medical worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Modular Medical by 285.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modular Medical by 45.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Modular Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modular Medical by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Modular Medical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,152,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modular Medical Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MODD opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modular Medical

Modular Medical ( NASDAQ:MODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Manchester Management Co Llc bought 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 422,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,240. The trade was a 58.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

