Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 219,344 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,344 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma accounts for approximately 2.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 4.78% of UroGen Pharma worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 751.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on URGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

