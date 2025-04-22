Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 515,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 43,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $382,873.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,986,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,681,564.80. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,097.67. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,055 shares of company stock worth $2,397,646 and have sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KALV

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.