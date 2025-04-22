SIH Partners LLLP Trims Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

SIH Partners LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. SIH Partners LLLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

