SIH Partners LLLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,417,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.9% of SIH Partners LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SIH Partners LLLP owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

