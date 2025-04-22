SIH Partners LLLP Takes $826,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 181,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,106,000 after buying an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,896,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.