SIH Partners LLLP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.