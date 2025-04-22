SIH Partners LLLP Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 93,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

