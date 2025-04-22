SIH Partners LLLP Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,119,000 after buying an additional 340,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,586,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,410,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

About International Paper



International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

