SIH Partners LLLP Makes New $271,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.