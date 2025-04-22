SIH Partners LLLP Lowers Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

SIH Partners LLLP lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,260 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for about 0.7% of SIH Partners LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SIH Partners LLLP owned 0.18% of Bilibili worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $11,584,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.95. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

