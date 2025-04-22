SIH Partners LLLP Increases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. SIH Partners LLLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,464,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 502,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TME opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

