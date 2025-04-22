Short Interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Decreases By 20.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,690,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 45,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

