Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Drops By 18.0%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.08 on Monday, reaching $216.18. 3,282,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.02 and its 200-day moving average is $236.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.