Short Interest in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Expands By 18.1%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tutor Perini
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
TPC stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,935. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.47.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.