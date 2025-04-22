Short Interest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreases By 15.0%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after buying an additional 728,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,829,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.90. 210,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,258. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

