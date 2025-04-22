Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Increases By 18.5%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,329. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.