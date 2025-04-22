Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Rises By 17.9%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Stock Performance
Shares of SNWAF remained flat at $31.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Sanwa has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $31.99.
Sanwa Company Profile
