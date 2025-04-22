Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Rises By 17.9%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sanwa Stock Performance

Shares of SNWAF remained flat at $31.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Sanwa has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

