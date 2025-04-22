Short Interest in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Expands By 24.7%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.