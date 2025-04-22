Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Rises By 21.8%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at nLIGHT

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,963.59. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 98.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 317.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. 290,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,525. The company has a market cap of $346.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

