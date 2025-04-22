Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Decreases By 18.8%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.