Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Rises By 18.6%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 402,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi acquired 3,050 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $91,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,919.25. The trade was a 70.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,855.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,919.34. This represents a 2.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $266,495 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 61.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 14,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $499.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.