Short Interest in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Increases By 26.3%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,633,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,028,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,439 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTAL opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

