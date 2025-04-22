Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expands By 18.0%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 81,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. 1,278,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.23%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.