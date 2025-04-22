Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Decreases By 16.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSJR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 24,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

