Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Decreases By 16.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BSJR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 24,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
