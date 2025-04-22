Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Increases By 25.3%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.5 days.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
About High Liner Foods
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.