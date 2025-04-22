Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Increases By 25.3%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.5 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

About High Liner Foods

Featured Stories

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

