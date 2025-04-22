Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expands By 25.2%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

