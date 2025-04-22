Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expands By 25.2%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
