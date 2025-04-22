Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Decreases By 17.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

