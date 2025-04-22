Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 17.3%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 261,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

