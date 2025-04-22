Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Rises By 24.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Cango Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.53. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 51.90%.

Cango announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

